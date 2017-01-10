Just a dog and his basket: Wafer the Dog greets customers in Estes Park

Wafer the Dog in a basket. Courtesy: Cole Norton

ESTES PARK, COLO. - He's just a dog being lazy, hanging out in his basket.

Yes in his basket - that's probably why a lot of people want to meet Wafer.

Wafer the dog has become pretty popular at the Estes Park Community Thrift Shop.

He even has his own hashtag (#WaferTheDog).

The Norton family owns and manages the shop. Wafer is the family's dog. Every time they go to work they take him along.

"People would pet him there and he'd get loving," Cole Norton said, Wafer's owner.

One day while cleaning, they decided to put him in a basket for fun and he ended up claiming it as his own napping spot.

"It used to be our hanger basket you know," Norton said. "We cleaned it out one day put him in there as a joke he actually liked it and started jumping in their on his own. It's all him, it's not us."

Cole says customers kept asking if Wafer had some sort of medical issue so they put up a sign saying he's just lazy, at times anyway.

Wafer at the Denver Dumb Friends League before being adopted by the Norton Family.

"He gets tons of exercise despite the sign, we just put the sign up because a lot of people would think that he was paraplegic or something was wrong with him," Norton said. "We just wanted people to know there was nothing wrong with him, he just knows when to be calm."

After a few people met Wafer they took pictures of him and shared them online. Now people often stop in just to see him.

"I've had people stop in just because the saw him online and on Twitter and stuff. They just stop in and say hi and leave or some people would stay and shop," he said.

The Norton family adopted Wafer from the Denver Dumb Friends League about 8 months ago.

They got him just before their 6-month-old daughter was born so she could grow up with Wafer.

