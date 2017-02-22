Study: Kids may love their pets more than their siblings

Boy and his dog (Photo: R. Nelson)

KUSA - People love their pets, maybe even more than their family members.

According to a study published in the Journal of applied Developmental Psychology, children get along better with their pets than with their siblings.

Researchers found children’s relationships with their pets were better than with other family members. One reason behind that may be the judgment factor.

“Their siblings have judgment, and one of the things we know about pets is that they are completely non-judgmental and they really truly love you unconditionally," Denver child psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler said. "So those are two factors that between siblings specifically is different."

Ziegler says when families get pets, all the family members can bond over their shared love of the animal.

Many psychologists use animals as sort of an emotional buffer for children, making it easier for them to talk about what they're feeling.

Some therapy blogs are also talking about the study, pointing out a connection between pets and reduced anxiety.

