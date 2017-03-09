Lakewood police hold contest to caption puppy photo

LAKEWOOD - The Lakewood police department is holding a competition on their Facebook page to caption an adorable photo of a puppy.

There is no explanation of where they puppy came from or why he is at the station. But he is stinkin' cute.

The police department says person who submits the winning caption will receive a prize and their suggestion will be made into a meme.

So far they have received about 25 submissions.

Caption this photo!! Contrary to what TV led me to believe, law enforcement isn't all car chases and masked bank... Posted by Lakewood Police Department on Thursday, March 9, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV