Lakewood's beloved 'Harriet' back to living her goose life

KUSA - For all the complaining that people do about geese (source, source) they sure get a lot of sympathy when they're in a tough spot.
Over the weekend, we heard from several concerned people who noticed the goose at Belmar Park that was caught in quite a bit of fishing line.
The goose was captured and untangled.
Lakewood Police loosed the goose after naming her Harriet.
Harriet headed straight for the water to resume her goose activities.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs