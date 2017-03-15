Lakewood's beloved 'Harriet' back to living her goose life

(Photo: Lakewood PD)

KUSA - For all the complaining that people do about geese (source, source) they sure get a lot of sympathy when they're in a tough spot.

Over the weekend, we heard from several concerned people who noticed the goose at Belmar Park that was caught in quite a bit of fishing line.

The goose was captured and untangled.

Lakewood Police loosed the goose after naming her Harriet.

Harriet headed straight for the water to resume her goose activities.

