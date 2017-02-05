Last dog found alive after fatal I-25 wreck

KUSA - All the dogs who went missing after a fatal crash on Interstate 25 last month have been found.

The fourth and final dog who disappeared after the deadly van crash in southern Colorado was found alive after a whopping 22 days on her own.

Rescued Pets Movement says Kelly lost 14 pounds and has very sore paws and a sore left hip, but is expected to recover.

She was among the dogs in a van that rolled over on northbound I-25 near Colorado City, killing the driver.

The van was one of several bringing dogs to Colorado shelters from the Houston-based Rescued Pets Movement.

Three other dogs that ran off were found earlier.

