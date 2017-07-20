Leila is an 8-year-old golden retriever-cattle dog mix and she needs a home

Meet Leila! She's an 8-year-old cattle dog/golden retriever mix who's sweet and prefers to be the only dog in the home.

She's at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

Leila lived with another dog before, but adoption specialists think she'd be happier as a house's sole dog.

She can't help but want to be the center of attention of your affection! She's got a sweet smile and a gentle disposition.

She can't wait for a relaxed life!

You can reach the humane society at 303-442-4030.

