KUSA - Last month, Jefferson County Open Space said it would consider closing Elk Meadow Park because it's been used and abused.

Now, they're actually doing (most of) it.

The agency says the conditions are so bad because it's so popular, and people just aren't respecting the park.

The dog poop there has been a major problem; the soil is eroding, the water quality was unsafe, and the natural vegetation has been trampled.

In January, Matt Robbins, communications director for Jeffco Open Space, said foot traffic off trails is wearing down vegetation.

Just a few weeks ago, volunteers removed several trash bags full of animal waste from the park.

A majority of the park will close for major restoration work on April 4.

They're working with a local nonprofit to keep a small portion open, but it will have very strict conditions.

