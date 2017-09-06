KUSA
Marshall the dog is in looking for a loving family

Marshall is an 11 month old terrier mix from the dumb friends league at the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver.

KUSA - Marshall the puppy is looking for a family to share all of his love with. 

This adorable 11-month-old terrier mix is very affectionate and loves everyone he meets.

Marshall would fit right in with a family with cats, dogs, or kids, as well as be the perfect solo road tripping companion. 

He is house trained, loves long walks, riding in a car, is high energy and is very smart.

If you think Marshall would be the perfect addition to your family please call 303-751-5772.

 

 

