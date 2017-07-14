Meet the rock climbing, camping, adventure seeking former shelter cat from Colorado

Denali the Adventure Cat was adopted from the Foothills Animal Shelter in 2016. Since then, he's climbed rocks, mountains, paddleboarded and more! (Photo: Sandra Samman)

BOULDER - When Sandra Samman saw the gray tabby cat online, she knew she had to meet him.

Then, the minute she met eight-week-old Miles (his shelter name), she knew she had to take him home.

She says he just "owned the room."

It's all been one big adventure since then.

Denali the Adventure Cat enjoys hiking, camping, car rides, paddleboarding, rock climbing and more. (Photo: Sandra Samman)

"He’s just such a little character of a cat I figured he would make the best adventure cat," she said.

Sandra had seen an 'adventure cat' ten years before while on a trip to Joshua Tree. She always knew she'd love to have a cat like that, but it needed to be the right feline.

This little gray fluff was perfect, she just knew it.

Named after Mount McKinley, Denali is a big name to live up to: and this little cat is doing just that.

He's ridden on a paddleboard on an alpine lake (after a 12-mile hike in Sandra's pack).

He's been camping, rock climbing, hiking, road tripping and everything in between from Utah to New Mexico to Wyoming, and of course, across Colorado.

Now when Sandra takes out his harness, he runs over and can't wait to put it on and head out on the next adventure.

He usually hangs out in a special pack on her back, although he also wears a harness and a leash when he feels like getting his paws out to explore.

Because Denali is a modern, socially savvy cat, he has a cool Instagram you can follow here.

