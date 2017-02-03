They may not be athletes, but they will steal your heart. Meet the stars on the 9NEWS puppy bowl.
- Oreo, 8-week-old Beagle mix
- Chippie, 8-week-old Beagle mix
- Bender, 8-week-old Labrador Retriever mix
- Jojo, 8-week-old Labrador Retriever mix
- Skittle, 8-week-old Labrador Retriever mix
- Grey Wind, 9-week-old Border Collie mix
- Summer, 9-week-old Border Collie mix
- Millie, 9-week-old Border Collie mix
More than 20 puppies are available for adoption starting February 3, at 11 a.m. Some of the puppies have spent the last several weeks in foster care and some have been at the shelter for just a few days.
All have been spayed/neutered and are ready to go home. There is an application process to adopt all available pets, and all the puppies can be adopted on a first come, first serve basis to qualified homes.
The adoption fee for the puppies is $500 and includes spay or neuter surgery, initial vaccines, a microchip and a free veterinary office visit.
For more information, visit http://foothillsanimalshelter.org/.
