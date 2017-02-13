KUSA - Add lice to the list of nasty bugs your dogs can bring into your home

Just like humans, dogs can get lice.

Associate Veterinarian Leslie Longo with VCA Firehouse Animal Hospital says while the diagnosis is uncommon, she's seen more dogs coming in with lice in the past year and a half.

"The good news is it's species specific, so when your dog has lice it doesn't mean you're going to get lice or your kids are going to get lice," Longo said.

Dogs get the lice from heavily populated areas like dog parks or doggie daycares.

If you notice your dog is really itchy, you should check them for lice.

"It's a good idea to just kind of go through the fur so you can get down to the skin," Longo said."They tend to conglomerate around the ears and around the neck, and also around the back end - so maybe you're lifting up the tail taking a look back there."

If you do see lice, take your dog to the vet so they can determine what medication he needs.

"Not all products will kill sucking and chewing lice the same," Longo said. "So a lot of the times it requires us to identify the type of louse under the microscope and choose the medication that is most effective in treating it,"

Usually, flea and tick medication like Frontline and Revolution will do the trick.

