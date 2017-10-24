More than 100 pets coming to Colorado from Puerto Rico

(Photo: Thinkstock Image)

CENTENNIAL - A plane full dogs, puppies and cats living in hurricane devastated areas of Puerto Rico are making their way to Colorado in hopes of finding new homes.

About 90 dogs and puppies, along with 18 cats are flying into Centennial Airport Tuesday night following the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The Dumb Friends League says animals arriving in Colorado will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations before being elidible for adoption. That’s expected to take three to four days.

In addition to the Dumb Friends League, Denver Animal Protection, Aurora Animal Services, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo Animal Services, Larimer Humane Society and Boulder Valley Humane Society will be taking in the homeless animals.

