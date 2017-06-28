Mouse the kitten is in need of the purrfect family

DENVER - Mouse the kitten is looking for a home with plenty of cuddles to go around.

Mouse could not stop purring the entire time he was with us at 9NEWS and was so calm on set which is something we can't say about all kittens.

He loves playing, being held and he can not wait to make his new family smile.

If Mouse the cat sounds like he might complete your family you can find him at The Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue in Denver.

For more information call The Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue at (303) 744-6076.

