New foundation helps retired K9 officers

LARIMER COUNTY - When K9 officers retire, whether from old age or injury, they often get adopted by their deputy handlers to live out their retirement.

The dogs often require expensive long-term medical care and those bills fall into the hands of the officers and their families.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office wants to help foot those bills and they have found a way to help through a new foundation.

Deputies Jackie Knudsen and Barbara Bennett teamed up to help create a community organization to help relieve the financial burden on officers who wanted to adopt their retired K9s.

The nonprofit accepts donations that are then given to the officers to use for the dogs medical costs.

The Larimer Retired K9 Foundation has now been up and running for a few months.

To learn more about it or to make a donation, you can visit their website: http://bit.ly/2CfpXHS.

