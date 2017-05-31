Newton the cat looking for forever home

(Photo: Cat Care Society)

LAKEWOOD - A domestic short hair named Newton is looking for a new home.

Newton, a 12-year-old brown and white tabby, is now available at the Cat Care Society in Lakewood.

He was rescued when a colony care giver noticed he was not feral.

When he arrived at the Cat Care Society, Newton was very thin with abrasions and sores all over his body as well as sever dental disease that required over a dozen extractions.

Through his recovery Newton remained positive and friendly.

He loves being petted in a lap or a pillow by a window so he can bathe in the sun while watching the birds and squirrels.

(Photo: Cat Care Society)

Newton enjoys his wet food diet and being an indoor (only) kitty.

He has tested negative for all diseases, is current on his vaccines, and has been microchipped.

If you think you might be a perfect fit for Newton, you can call the Cat Care Society at 303-239-9680.

