Online pet-sitting services, illegal in Colorado, could be legitimized and regulated

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - During a time of career transition last year, Lisa Jacobson found Rover.com, an online service that links people who need pet sitters with folks in their area willing to perform that service for a fee.

The single mother from Colorado Springs worked with dogs with anxiety issues, rose to the top spot in Rover search results in her area and earned about $10,000 for her work in 2016.

Then on Feb. 17 of this year, a Colorado Department of Agriculture investigator knocked on her door and told her that a large commercial kennel had filed a complaint against her for operating a business without a license.

Under Colorado’s Pet Animal Care Facility Act, anyone who takes money in return for watching an animal in their own facilities is operating a kennel and needs to be licensed.

