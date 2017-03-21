Owner of 'extremely skinny' boxer charged with animal cruelty, neglect

Spartan, a surrendered boxer dog, is under the care of Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue. (Photo: Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue)

WESTMINSTER - The former owner of a boxer, now named Spartan, has been charged with animal cruelty after the dog was surrendered to a veterinary clinic last week.

Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue has been taking care of 'Spartan' since he was surrendered March 14.

When he was handed over, he was extremely malnourished. Photos of the animal showed his ribcage. He is receiving treatment at a Denver veterinary clinic.

Westminster Animal Management began investigating the case on March 15.

On Tuesday, Westminster Police confirmed the former owner of the boxer, 32-year-old Tyler Hicks, has been charged with Animal Cruelty, Animal Neglect, Rabies Vaccination Required and Dog Licensing Required in the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

