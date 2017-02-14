Pair of Australian Cattle dog mixes looking for a forever home

KUSA - Valentine's Day is all about love, and two loving pooches want to give you their affection.
Birdie and Kermit are patiently waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.
The pair of Australian Cattle Dog mixes came into the shelter together about a month ago.
Birdie, a just over three-year-old female, enjoys playing with other dogs and their companionship.
Kermit, a just over four-year-old male, also loves to romp around with other dogs.
Both are also comfortable with cats.
They are looking for a home, preferably without stairs. The shelter staff is hoping to adopt the pair out together.
Adoption fees for Birdie and Kermit are $150 each.
Their fees include their spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, and a 14 day limited health guarantee through Redstone Animal Hospital.
If you are interested in adopting the pair, you can call the Humane Society of South Platte Valley at 303-703-2938.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs