Pet adoption fees waived at 4 Colorado shelters

KUSA - If you've been shopping around for a furry friend, Friday is the day to do it on the cheap.

Four Colorado shelters are waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats on Friday.

That’s thanks to a partnership between North Shore Animal League America and Zappos for Good. The organizations have teamed to sponsor “Friends On Us Friday” events in different cities over the next 14 weeks.

Approved adopters can walk away with a kitten, puppy, dog or cat, without any fees.

Here’s a list of participating shelters:

National Mill Dog Rescue at 5335 J D Johnson Road from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Peyton, CO)

Humane Society of the south Platte Valley, 2129 W. Chenango Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Littleton, CO)

Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, 5975 Burgess Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Colorado Springs, CO)

Petco at 9690 Prominent Place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Colorado Springs, CO)

You can find more information here: https://www.animalleague.org/

