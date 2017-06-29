Petline 9: Buddy Love and Piper need your love

These lovely little pups need a home! They're from the Clear Creek Animal Shelter in Dumont - call 303-679-2477 if you're interested (the shelter is open noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday).

Piper is a 3-year-old tan female Chihuahua mix. She's great with people, great with other dogs and is friendly, outgoing and loves to cuddle.

She's spayed and up-to-date on all her shots!

Buddy Love is 11 months old and the black dog in the above picture/video. He's a male Chihuahua mix and a little shy, but warms up quickly.

He's good with other dogs, neutered and up-to-date on all shots.

The adoption fee is $75!

