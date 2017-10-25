Petline9: Chevette is in need of a forever loving family

KUSA - This wonderful little lady is a classy and sweet senior pup looking for someone to love her forever.

Chevette is a 9-year-old Terrier mix that was surrendered by a previous owner who could no longer care for her.

She came to the shelter in need of some dental work but otherwise in good health and spirits.

It didn't take long for this lovely lady to win the hearts of everyone here at 9NEWS or at the Foothills Animal Shelter so we are sure she will quickly win over her new family.

Chevette can be a bit shy at first and would probably do best in a home with older children and pets.

She is potty-trained and comfortable using a doggy door.

If you think Chevette will be the perfect addition to your home, she is available a the Foothills Animal Shelter (303-278-7575) for an adoption fee of $200.

The adoption fee includes her spay surgery, initial vaccinations, a microchip, a bag of food, and a free future veterinarian office visit.

