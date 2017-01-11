Petline9: Help Rueben find a new home

KUSA - Rueben is one of the cutest dogs we’ve seen on Petline9 in a while.

He is an 11-year-old male Manchester terrier mix who loves head scratches and treats.

Rueben has lived with older children and dogs – but would want to meet any new house mates!

His adoption fee is $50 and includes his neuter, microchip ID and vaccinations.

He’s available at the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver. Call 303-751-5772 or visit DDFL.org for more information.

