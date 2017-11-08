Petline9: Honey the Pomeranian is looking for a lifelong companion

KUSA - Honey is looking for someone to snuggle for the rest of her days.

She is a Pomeranian and she will steal your heart as quickly as she stole ours.

Honey is 10-years-old but still full of youthful enthusiasm, especially if you have a treat.

This little pup is very friendly, loves attention, meeting new people and cuddles. When she gets really excited, she will even dance for you.

She is great on a leash and would do well with kids of any age, other dogs, and even cats.

She is currently at the Quebec Dumb Friends League Shelter and in honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month, they are waiving adoption fees for all cats and dogs 8 years old and older.

If you think Honey will be perfect for your family, call the Dumb Friends League Quebec Shelter at (303) 751-5772

