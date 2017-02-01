Petline9: Millie the Schnauzer mix

KUSA - Meet Millie, a 6-year-old spayed female Schnauzer mix who loves nothing more than sitting in your lap and cuddling.

She is housetrained and does not need to be crated.

Like a lot of us, the holidays have added some winter weight to her, so a healthy diet and exercise are recommended.

Millie knows how to “sit,” “stay” and “go law down,” and though she has lived with cats and dogs before, prefers being an only child.

She’ll do best in a mature household with older or no kids.

To adopt Millie, contact the Adams County Animal Shelter at 303-288-3294 or go to https://www.adcogov.org/animalshelter.

