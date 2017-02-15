Petline9: Need a purse puppy? Meet Tiki

This is Tiki. She is tiny and adorable. (Photo: Courtesy Adams County Animal Shelter)

If you’re looking to channel your inner early-2000s diva and get a Chihuahua to hang out in your purse during shopping trips, meet Tiki.

This 6-year-old Chihuahua came in to the Adams County Animal Shelter as a stray on Feb. 5.

They say she’s good with other small dogs but afraid of cats – but it’s not a deal breaker. If your cat’s not a bully, Tiki will be right at home.

She also loves to be with people and be held all the time. Tiki warms up quickly and is very affectionate and playful.

Another plus? She’s not “barky” at all!

For more information about adopting Tiki, call the Adams County Animal Shelter at 303-277-3294 or go to https://www.adcogov.org/animalshelter.

