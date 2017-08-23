Petline9: Peanut the cat is looking for a life-long playmate

KUSA - The Cat Care Society is featuring an adorable black domestic short haired cat named Peanut.

This three-month-old little kitty is looking for a life long playmate to take him home.

Peanut is curious and energetic but also loves to be cuddled and will purr up a storm for you.

This little cuddle-buddy is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations, is litter box trained, and would do best in indoor only home with plenty of attention.

If you think Peanut would be purrfect for your family, head to the Cat Care Society in Lakewood, or give them a call at (303) 239-9680.

© 2017 KUSA-TV