Petline9: Roxanne the Dachscund mix looking for someone to take long walks with

KUSA - This Dachshund mix loves playing, cuddling and taking long walks in the park.

Her name is Roxanne, and she is looking for someone ready to spend the rest of their days with her.

She is 8-months-old, enjoys meeting new people and snuggling up after a long day.

Roxanne is currently at the Denver Animal Shelter waiting for her forever family.

If you think she perfect for you, call (720) 913-1311.

She completely stole the hearts of everyone here at the station and we know she will do the same for you.

