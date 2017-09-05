Petline9: Tinker Bell is a playful Chihuahua mix

Tinker Bell is an energetic 10-year-old Chihuahua mix available for adoption at Foothills Animal Shelter. She came to the Shelter at the end of July when her previous owner could no longer care for her.

KUSA 5:01 PM. MDT September 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories