Petline9: Today's the day to bring Winston home

KUSA - Sure, Winston the 8-year-old white and tan West Highland terrier mix is 8 years old … but don’t let that fool you.

He has lots of energy and enjoys lots of walks!

Winston is excited about life – and would love to tell you about it. While he’s a bit timid at first, he warms up quickly, and can’t wait to meet his new forever family!

For more information on Winston, go to http://bit.ly/1RKXXcH or call 720-913-1311.



(© 2017 KUSA)