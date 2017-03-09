Phantom of the Opurra theme at cat clinic fundraiser

Courtesy: David C. Wood

FORT COLLINS, COLO. - It’s the tenth anniversary of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s fundraiser, Whiskers ‘n Wags Jubilee, which will include a silent and live auction, a string quartet and gourmet food, a press release from the clinic said.

And this year’s theme is the punny “Phantom of the Opurrra.”

“Our annual operating budget is nearly $1.7 million, so reaching our $89,000 goal for this fundraiser goes a long way toward helping with the costs of running our nonprofit shelter and clinic,” said Executive Director Sarah Swanty in the press release.

Items up for auction include:

A three-night stay in a home in Silverthorne with tickets for the Georgetown Loop Railroad

A NOCO Party Bus or limousine rental with dinner, drinks and a tour at The Mayor

A year’s supply of cat food and litter

Two dozen Grand Cats art pieces, which are paper maché statues decorated by local artists.

More than 125 baskets and items, such as gift cards to local restaurants and theaters, local merchandise, jewelry and art.

Those interested can bid in advance on silent auction items online starting March 20, as well as on the night of the event.

Dinner will consist of a spinach and goat cheese salad and a choice of maple-cumin-seared chicken breast, or grilled tofu with campanelle pasta paired with a pear tomato, basil and garlic-oregano sauce, or spaghetti squash and walnut-bean croquettes with basil-vodka sauce, black olives and capers. Dessert will be a cup of Belgian dark chocolate with glazed berries or red velvet cake.

The fundraiser will start 5:30 p.m. on March 25 at the Hilton Fort Collins Hotel at 425 W. Prospect Road.

Tickets are $75 per person or $700 for a party of 10. Registration ends March 18, and there will be no sales at the door.

