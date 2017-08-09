Pixie the Chihuahua is looking for someone to snuggle forever

KUSA - Pixie the 8-year-old Chihuahua is looking for someone to cuddle forever.

She is so sweet, gentle, and is a perfect lap dog.

Her favorite things are snuggles, treats, long walks and she loves car rides.

She is incredibly well mannered, trained, listens well, and is friendly to all those that come to say hello.

Pixie is a special needs pup that will do best in a quiet home without children under the age of 10.

If have enough cuddles to go around and think Pixie would be a perfect fit for you home, call the Denver Dumb Friends League at 303-751-5772.

