Protecting your pets from the summer heat

KUSA - We love our pets, and if you have one, it's your job to help them deal with the heat.

In Phoenix, a dog died after being walked four miles in 107 degree weather. Veterinarians believe the dog suffered a heatstroke.

Dogs are at risk for heatstroke when left in hot cars. Officials warn parking in shade and rolling the windows down may not be enough to protect them, so just don't leave your dogs in hot cars!

But It's not only heatstroke you should worry about. The hot ground can do some serious damage to dogs' paws.

"If it's a really hot day out and they seem to not want to stop moving, and they are picking up their feet, they can blister - and if they blister, we can see full-surface abrasions to the foot pads where the foot pads actually sluff off and it's very painful," said Leslie Longo, VMD, a veterinarian at Hampden Family Pet Hospital.

Longo says asphalt can get the hottest. Sidewalks tend to be a little less hot, but still pose a danger to your pets paws.

"The biggest thing that I say, especially on asphalt, always take your shoes off if you're concerned. Put your own feet on the ground, if it's hot, don't let your dog stand on it for very long," said Longo.

Longo says if you notice your dog trying to sit, get to the grass, or not wanting to stand - the ground is probably too hot.

She advises you wait until it cools off to walk your dog.

She also added that dogs don't want to exercise in mid-day heat, especially dogs with flat faces.

"Any flat-faced dog has a decreased ability to cool themselves. In the heat of the day they can't pant to cool themselves like maybe a Labrador would," she said.

If your dog's paws do get hurt, take them to the vet right away. They will wrap their paws and get them medication for pain and to prevent infection.

