A dog is rescued from the ice. (Photo: Eagle River Fire Protection District)

AVON, COLO. - Eagle River Fire Protection District responded to two calls Monday about dogs falling through the ice at Freedom Park in Edwards, a press release said.

It’s a chilling reminder for pet owners to be careful, as dogs are unaware of the dangers in icy conditions.

Keep them on a leash when on or near ice, and if the worst occurs and your pet falls through, call 911 instead of attempting a rescue yourself.

“If a pet owner attempts the rescue and falls through the ice, the end result could be tragic,” Tracy LeClair, Community Risk Manager for ERFPD, said in the news release. “At the very least, it may delay the rescue of the dog because our priority will be to rescue the owner first.”

