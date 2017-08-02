KUSA
Retired therapy Weimaraner looking for someone to cuddle forever.

This 7-year-old weimaraner (wiem-a-ry-ner) needs a forever home. She was a therapy dog in the past so she would be a great loving, caring, and supportive addition to your family.

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 9:28 AM. MDT August 02, 2017

KUSA - This Buttercup will build you up but won't let you down.

Buttercup, a retired therapy dog, is a 7-year-old female Weimaraner who stole our hearts Wednesday morning

She is sweet, loving, caring, calm and can not wait to find a new family to give her heart to forever.

This adorable pup does great with kids but might prefer to be in a home with no other dogs or cats.

If you think this little lady is a perfect fit for you, contact the Mile High Weimeraner Rescue at 720-418-8665.

 

 

 

 

