Shelter fixes dog's painful mouth disease and makes him an ambassador

Louie after treatment. (Photo: Courtesy of Foothills Animal Shelter)

GOLDEN, COLO. - Louie wasn’t much to look at when he was first brought to Foothills Animal Shelter.

He was severely underweight. The top of his head was atrophied and sunken in, and his mouth reeked of a foul stench thanks to an unusual disease, the shelter said in a news release.

This 6-year-old Australian Cattledog mix came into Foothills a little more than a year ago after Jefferson County Animal Control got calls about the dog's terrible state. Louie’s owner ultimately surrendered him to the shelter.

Louie before treatment. (Photo: Courtesy of Foothills Animal Shelter)

Louie wouldn’t eat or open his month for the first several days, and when the shelter’s chief veterinarian checked his mouth, she saw why.

“Some of his teeth were missing, his gums were eroded down to the bone and there were severe ulcers covering his entire mouth and lips,” Dr. Emily Hays said in the news release.

Veterinarians later found out that Louie had Chronic Ulcerative Paradental Stomatitis, a rare autoimmune disease that caused a severe reaction to the tartar on a dog’s teeth and made eating or even a yawn extremely painful for Louie.

Louie after treatment. (Photo: Courtesy of Foothills Animal Shelter)

All of his teeth would need to be taken out to prevent the disease from worsening and to stop Louie’s pain. The caveat? Louie would likely have to live on soft food for the rest of his life.

A few months and intensive dental surgeries later, Louie had a new lease on life, pain-free.

Nowadays Louie is a gregarious dog, who is happy, playful and loves everyone that he meets. He was taken in by staff member Amanda Plank and now acts as an ambassador for the shelter, meeting with kids’ groups, donors and other community members as an example of the good the shelter can do and has done.

Louie before treatment. (Photo: Courtesy of Foothills Animal Shelter)

“He has a new lease on life and he can’t help but greet everyone with a toothless smile on his face,” Plank said in a news release.

Louie. (Photo: Courtesy of Foothills Animal Shelter)

