Sierra the Saint Bernard in need of a loving family

The Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue is featuring Sierra as todays Petline9 pup.

This beautiful 8-year-old lady is sweet, lovable, and great with kids.

She will take all of the attention a loving family could give her and would do best as the only dog in the family.

Sierra the Saint Bernard is in perfect health, house trained, crate trained, and is well behaved.

She doesn't mind stairs and loves squirrels, meeting new people, cuddles and car rides.

If you have the perfect home for this giant bundle of love, contact the Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue at (720) 981-1700.

