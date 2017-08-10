Someone left the state without taking their cat and now he needs a home

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Blackhawk the cat is looking for a home with lots of love and a family that will keep him safe inside.

He came to the Cat Care Society back in May when he was found wandering around an apartment complex in Aurora. After feeding him for two weeks, a resident was able to pick him up and put him in a carrier.

She brought him to CCS, where they tried to get in touch with his previous owner, who never contacted the shelter back.

(Photo: KUSA)

Blackhawk -- named after the street he was found on -- is 3 years old and very friendly. He likes to receive pets and give head butts, he purrs and purrs while he rolls around on the floor or your lap!

He is a domestic short hair tabby with beautiful green eyes. He's micro chipped, neutered, current on vaccinations and tests negative for FIV AND FeLK.

If you want to make Blackhawk your kitty, call the Cat Care Society at 303 239-9680

