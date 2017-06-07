Sundance the cat is looking for a loving home

(Photo: Cat Care Society)

LAKEWOOD - A 10-year-old short haired tabby named Sundance is in need of a loving home.

Sundance came to The Cat Care Society on April 15 with a microchip, but they were unable to located his previous owner.

This handsome fella responds to both his name and his nickname "Sunny D" and enjoys long walks and talks with his human companions.

He never shies away from some love and attention and is especially delighted when his affection is rewarded with some Temptation treats.

Sundance is neutered, microchipped, has tested negative for disease and is current on all of his vaccinations.

He prefers to be the only one getting his humans attention but has peacefully tolerated the other cats in the shelter.

Sundance will need to be an indoor only cat to a home that provides plenty of love and attention.

If you think Sundance is a purrfect fit for your home, call the Cat Care Shelter at 303-239-9680.

© 2017 KUSA-TV