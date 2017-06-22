Super sweet pup Music Box needs a loving home

Music Box arrived at the Longmont Humane Society some time ago as a stray but has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite.

This adorable mutt is 5 months old and she's been waiting for a home since June 8. One volunteer at the shelter says she's been a great guest but deserves a loving home.

She's young - so make sure to teach her new tricks and manners, but she's very smart and eager to learn. Music Box is friendly, loving, good with kids (any age children, really) and even other dogs and cats!

She's been described as an all-around companion. Interested in her? Contact LHS here or dial up their Adoption Desk at 303-772-1232.

