Pups wag goodbye to summer at Water World for 'Bow Wow Beach Day'

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's the weekend, and we don't think there's a better way to spend it than being surrounded by pups.

Water World apparently agrees. The park is closed to humans now, so they let dogs roam the park on the last day of the season.

Nearly 600 dogs running, swimming and playing -- what could be better?

This is the first time Water World has put on this event. They estimated 580 dogs and their owners showed up.

Many were off-leash, so they ran around and enjoyed a few hours of end-of-summer freedom.

This was the last day the park will be open this year. All the water will be drained, and the park grounds will be cleaned. So no need to worry about finding left behind dog presents next season.

If you couldn't make it this year, Water World says they want to do the event again next year.

© 2017 KUSA-TV