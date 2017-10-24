This Texas transplant wants to crash on your couch forever

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Cricket has had a long road to get to Colorado.

This 2-year-old mixed breed came to Colorado from a shelter in Texas that was overcrowded and he was out of time. Now he's getting a second chance!

He's been waiting on a home since Oct. 21. He gets along with people and would be fine with children of any age and other dogs. He isn't a fan of cats, though.

Cricket is available for adoption at the Longmont Humane Society. Give them a call at 303.772.1232.

(Photo: KUSA)

