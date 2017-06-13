Train dogs how to stay away from rattlesnakes

KUSA - Dog owners now have a way to teach their dogs to stay away from snakes.

K-9friends.org is offering specialized training to avoid rattle snakes.

The dogs are walked through a field by a trainer and allowed to interact with less dangerous snakes.

The trainers then use shock collars they have fitted on the dogs to stimulate a warning.

"She first snake she got shocked and she started avoiding all of the rest of the snakes through the course" said Mike Hampton who attended the training. "Immediately after he was shying away from anything that looked like a snake."

Park officials say people should also watch out for traps.

