Uber Puppies coming to Denver on Thursday

Adorable puppies like these could be delivered to your office via Uber on Thursday! (Photo: DON EMMERT, AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER - Puppy lovers in Denver, Thursday is your day.

Just in time for National Puppy Day, Uber Puppies is returning to the Mile High City, thanks to a collaboration with the Denver Dumb Friends League, Nuzzles & Co and Uber.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., riders can call an Uber and request 15 minutes with a pair of puppies for a $30 “snuggle fee.”

All proceeds from the Uber Puppies event will go toward helping homeless pets at the DDFL.

To order, request the PUPPIES option at the bottom of the Uber app and wait for the furry friends to arrive.

Puppy requests are expected to be in high demand, so you may have to try a few times before puppies are available.

