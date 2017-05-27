Violet the Rottweiler needs a home

Violet (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A loving 3-year-old female Rottweiler is in need of a good home.

Violet was turned over to Rottie Aid Rottweiler Rescue after her family moved, unable to bring her with them.

She is does well with other dogs and people once she gets to know them, but she is not a cat lover.

She'll be available for adoption in a few weeks, after she's been spayed and her weight falls.

You can call Rottie Aid Rottweiler Rescue at 720-502-4073 or visit its website at www.rottieaid.org.

Rottie Aid is also on board with the upcoming Relay For Rescue, which works to support local animal welfare organizations through fundraising. The relay is June 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Blake Street Tavern.

