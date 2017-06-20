Wire hair terrier mix puppy looking for a home

KUSA - Lark is a very energetic, wire hair terrier mix puppy that loves to meet new people.
Her lively nature requires her to have regular exercise like walks around the park.
She is a goofy 2-month-old baby that is looking for a home to not only housetrain her but to also take her in as a new family member.
If you are interested in adopting, please visit the Denver Animal Shelter on 1241 W Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO 80223 or call at (720) 913-1311. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs