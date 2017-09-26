You can soon adopt a miniature horse

FRANKTOWN - More than a dozen miniature horses are on their way to a better life.

It started when the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued more than 80 horses and ponies involved in an animal cruelty case.

They were suffering from a variety of health conditions including including malnutrition, breathing issues and hoof problems, according to the Denver Dumb Friends League.

After Hurricane Harvey, their shelters were overflowing with animals, so organizations like the DDFL stepped in to help.

The horses were treated in Houston for six weeks before they were deemed healthy enough to travel to Colorado.

Sixteen of the rescued horses are now at the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

Garrett Leonard, the director of the center, says they first need to evaluate the condition of the horses before they can be put up for adoption.

Each horse is assigned a number, making it easy for the team to track their progress.

“As the number comes across the reader we'll be able to identify the paperwork that Houston sent us,” Leonard said.

The horses are then sent to an area where they are groomed, which is not always the easiest process.

“When they get gnats and mats and when it pulls on their skin it can be uncomfortable for them,” Leonard explained.

Garret says the rescued miniature horses are all different ages and (relative) sizes.

“We have some that are young as 11 weeks and some that are as old as 15 years,” Leonard said.

Each horse will be checked weekly to make sure they are getting healthier.

“Once they reached a certain body condition where they have had their teeth done and vaccinations they will be taken over to our adopted side,” Leonard said.

They will then be adopted into loving forever homes. The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center says the 16 horses are expected end up in homes across the state.

