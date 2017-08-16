Your dog can surf tonight at Coors Field

Several surfing dogs (and a surfing cat named Ricky) show off their moves as they hang ten on surfboards in a special, traveling doggie wave machine. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

DENVER - Hang ten with four paws!

Surfing dogs and a surfing cat: yes, it's a thing and yes, your dog can try it for free if you have a ticket to Bark at the Park at Coors Field Wednesday night.

The annual four-legged friend tradition takes over Coors Field Aug. 16 for the Rockies game versus the Atlanta Braves.

With each paid human ticket one dog is allowed in for free, and there's a special area in the park where they can sit.

Ahead of the game, dogs can test out their skills at surfing.

Yes, surfing.

Lucy's Pet Gnarly Crankin' K9 Wave Maker, the world's only 75-foot long, 5,000-gallon mobile surfing and wave machine, is parked outside Coors Field all evening.

You can head over and watch the experts: Surfin' Jack, Ricky the Rescue Kitty (yes, a surfing cat), Macho and Coppertone the surfing Dachshund hang ten, and then let your own pooch try it out.

We headed over Wednesday afternoon, and it was quite a spectacle to behold.

The Lucy Pet Foundation is a mobile spay and neuter clinic with the goal to have spay/neuter and adoption mobile clinics in every major city in the country.

Several surfing dogs (and a surfing cat named Ricky) show off their moves as they hang ten on surfboards in a special, traveling doggie wave machine. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

For details on Bark in the Park, go here.

