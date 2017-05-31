Quandary Peak causing issues for search and rescuers

(Photo: Matt Renoux)

SUMMIT COUNTY - The summer season has just started blowing into the mountains and already Charles Pitman and volunteers with the Summit County Rescue Team have had a call to Quandary Peak.

Pitman and his team have spent a lot of time at Quandary Peak over the years.

The most recent rescue was over the Memorial Day weekend. A difficult 15 hour rescue to get two climbers stuck just short of the summit.

“Their decision was to hike the west ridge and that’s not an easy ridge,” said Pitman.

The climbers, both from out of state, were caught on a steep cliff and caught off guard by fast changing weather.

“The conditions got worse and worse and the snow got deeper and deeper,” said Pitman.

It can be warm and sunny but this time of year it doesn’t take long before travelers can find some deep snow and deep trouble.

"Suddenly the pants you have on are getting wet you’re getting snow in your boots and perhaps the wind picks up and I think that something that the people found this weekend," said Pitman.

It’s why search and rescue teams say "no matter where you’re hiking you should know the terrain and be prepared for weather."

Hikers need to consider not only how they are dressed now, but also how should they be dressed for two or three thousand feet higher.

The Quandary, which at the trailhead the elevation is 10,850 feet, can see around 500 people in a summer weekend.

Pitman and his team say the predict as many as 70 missions at Quandary Peak this summer.







© 2017 KUSA-TV