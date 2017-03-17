Celebrate St Patrick's Day with Guinness & Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Guinness and Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

It may not be the traditional corned beef and cabbage, but if you are looking for a different recipe for your St. Patrick's Day dinner, this one is sure to hit the spot.

Bringing in the rich flavor of Guinness and the sharp, creamy taste of Irish cheddar cheese it creates a tangy, smooth and unique macaroni with a delicious crunchy topping,

And it's all made on the stove, so it's easy and quick.

Guinness and Irish cheddar mac and cheese (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Guinness and Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Breadcrumb Topping

1 T butter

1/2 c panko

2-3 t minced garlic

salt

pepper

2 t minced fresh parsley

Melt butter in large saucepan. Add panko and garlic and cook until lightly toasted. Remove from heat and stir in salt, pepper and parsley. Set aside.

Macaroni and Cheese

1 lb macaroni

2 T butter

2 T flour

2/3 c Guinness

1/2 c half and half

1 1/2 c milk (2% works best)

salt

pepper

1 T dijon mustard

2 oz cream cheese, cut into small pieces

3 1/2 c grated Irish cheddar

Cook pasta until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Meanwhile, melt butter in large saucepan. Sprinkle with flour and whisk for a few minutes until it just starts to darken. Slowly add Guinness, half and half, milk, salt, pepper and mustard while continuing to whisk. Cook until mixture starts to thicken. Stir in cream cheese and 2 1/2 cups of the cheddar. Continue cooking for several minutes until completely smooth. Stir in cooked pasta. Add final cup of cheese and stir to melt. Transfer to baking dish and top with reserved breadcrumb mixture.

Thanks to Celebrating Sweets for the great recipe!

Copyright 2016 KUSA