Recipe: Crispy lemon-pepper chicken wings

Crispy, four-ingredient chicken wings perfect for the big game party. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

KUSA - Here's a go-to, four-ingredient recipe for party wings that will sell out in minutes. Perfect for the big game!

Make sure you use vegetable oil to get the wings nice and crispy in the oven! Also, use a cookie sheet that has edges, otherwise your oil will drip to the bottom of the oven and start smoking.

Dry off your chicken before coating it in the oil, too.

Four-ingredient crispy chicken wings. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

Here's the easy-to-follow recipe!

Ingredients:

4 pounds chicken wings

1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons lemon-pepper seasoning

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400F.

Toss chicken wings and oil.

Place wings on a wire rack set on a baking sheet, taking care not to crowd wings.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

Remove wings from oven.

Mix melted butter and lemon-pepper seasoning and brush liberally onto wings (stir butter mixture as you go to make sure you have plenty of seasoning for each wing).

Place on platter and serve immediately.

Four-ingredient crispy chicken wings. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

Recipe adapted from The Wicked Noodle.

